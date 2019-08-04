Home

Kenny Johnson

Kenny Johnson Obituary
Kenny Johnson, 62,
crossed to the other side on July 31, 2019. Kenny was loved. He is survived by his wife, Etta (Kay) Johnson; son, Ken Jr. and his step-children, Chris (Beth) Hintzman, Mary Hintzman, Steven and Michael Gomez, and granddaughter, Sophia; his father, Eldon Johnson; siblings Linda Johnson (Mark Raymond) and Dale (Linda) Johnson; other extended family members. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, Church of Christ (currently known as (Christ Church) in Pueblo West.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 4, 2019
