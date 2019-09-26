|
Kevin F. McCarthy, 73,
- passed away Sept. 24, 2019. His loving wife Susan Hurd McCarthy, who he was married to for 37 years, survives him, as well as daughters, Elly (Nolan) Harris, and their children, Jack and Cole, Ashley (Bret Barker) McCarthy and their children, Scout and Riley. Kevin is also survived by step-children, Jeffry Moore, Scott and Tammy Moore, and their children, Madison and Bane; three brothers, Michael, Jeffrey and Peter (Kelly), as well as numerous nieces and nephews also survive Kevin. He is a fourth generation Puebloan. He was a graduate of Central High School and Colorado State University. McCarthy had a long and distinguished career in funeral service. He entered the family business in 1972 with his father George. He left the business in 2005 and shortly after that became the CEO and president of Roselawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, which was the pride of his life. McCarthy was active in community affairs, most notably Parkview Medical Center from 1978 to 1996, where he was the Starlight Gala honoree in 1991 and most recently Pueblo Water Board from 1988 to December 2019. He was a member of the Pikes Peak Range Riders. Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at St. Joseph Church. At the family's request no food or flowers. Memorial donations may be made in McCarthy's name to the Roselawn foundation. Online condolences can be made at roselawn pueblo.org
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 26, 2019