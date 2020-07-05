Kevin Andrew Pulido,
43, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 23, 2020. A lifetime Puebloan, he was born April 21, 1977, to Paul and Rose Pulido who he leaves to cherish his memory along with his brothers, Christopher, Gerald and Steven Pu-lido; two sons, Josiah Leyba and his beloved, "KJ" Kevin James Pu-lido; stepdaughter, Maiela; godson, Gage Rael; nine nieces and nephews, numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and many friends who will miss him dearly. Private family Mass to be held. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com
