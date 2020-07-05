1/1
Kevin Pulido
04/21/1977 - 06/28/2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin Andrew Pulido, 43, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 23, 2020. A lifetime Puebloan, he was born April 21, 1977, to Paul and Rose Pulido who he leaves to cherish his memory along with his brothers, Christopher, Gerald and Steven Pu-lido; two sons, Josiah Leyba and his beloved, "KJ" Kevin James Pu-lido; stepdaughter, Maiela; godson, Gage Rael; nine nieces and nephews, numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and many friends who will miss him dearly. Private family Mass to be held. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved