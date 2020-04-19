|
Kirk Donald McAlister
57, left us suddenly on April 14, 2020. Born June 6, 1962, to Charles McAlister and Joyce McAlister-Polito. Kirk was a kind and gentle soul with a thick leather exterior. His best trait was his service to others. The center of his world was his wife and life partner of over 32 years, children and 20 grandchildren. Nominated father to many, and the "go to" handyman for others. Kirk served Cut Rate Sewer for 20 plus years working alongside close friends Larry and Sharon Bernard. Kirk was the definition of genuine, with one interaction he has often left a permanent mark on so many lives. Preceded in death by his stepfather, Joe Polito Jr.; his father, Charles McAlister; his brother, Danny McAlister; and father-in-law, Edward Whybrew. Survived by his wife of 32 years, Anne McAlister; mother, Joyce McAlister; children, Thomas McAlister (Kandi), Joseph McAlister, Jeana McAlister, Kelsey Hinson (Nathan), Erica Smith (Gilbert) and Kirk McAlister Jr. (Brittny); surrogate daughter, Dezerai Maul; brothers, Charles McAlister, Gary McAlister and Michael McAlister; stepbrothers, Joey and Jimmy Polito; and stepsister, Gina Aragon; as well as 20 grandchildren. Memorial service will be held in July and announced at a later date. Online condolences and further information at DavisMortuary.com.
