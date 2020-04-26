Home

Johnson-Romero Family Funeral Home
Konrad A. Gerlock

Konrad A. Gerlock Obituary
Konrad A. Gerlock, 79,
of Pueblo, Colo., departed this life peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was born to Fred and Mary (Grasmick) Gerlock on May 9, 1940, in Crowley County, Colo. Survived by his children, Keith (Crystal) Gerlock, Teresa (Greg) Bradfield, Valerie Gerlock, Tim (Kim) Gerlock, Albert Gerlock, and Sally (Ruben) Bishop; nine grandchildren with one on the way; three sisters, Lydia Noveinger, Helen (Lucky) Ashida, and Delores (Dean) McElhaney; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was a hardworking handyman with a tough spirit and a loving heart who was devoted to his family and helping others! Private family burial service will be held at Valley View Cemetery, Ordway, Colo. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Johnson-Romero Funeral Home, LaJunta, Colo., is handling the burial arrangements.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 26, 2020
