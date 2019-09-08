|
Kyle Ryan Forgy, 34,
- passed away Sept. 4, 2019, in Pueblo after a brief illness. He was born Jan. 5, 1985 in Pueblo, Colo. Preceded in death by his brother, Justin. Kyle is survived by his parents, Patricia (Lou) Goldman of Cripple Creek and Dale (Melody) Forgy of Pueblo; grandmother, Nadine Forgy of Pueblo and grandfather, Roland (Wanda) Mitchell of Walden, N.Y. He graduated from South High in 2003 and attended PCC. A special thanks to Presbyterian / St. Luke's Transplant Team, Parkview doctors and MICU staff and Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Imperial Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 8, 2019