L'Nore Hendrich,
born July 21, 1946, in Ells-worth, Kan., went to be with the Lord on Nov. 19, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Robert Hendrich; children, Bobby (Tonia) and family, Russell (Chelsea) and family, and Cherie (Scott) and family. L'Nore was a loving and hardworking wife, mother, grandmother and great-grand- mother. She loved spend- ing time with her grandchildren and also enjoyed antiquing. She excelled at homemaking, always adding a special touch of love to everything she made. She also did childcare for 38 years, providing a loving environment for many children over the years, caring for them like her own. She will be dearly missed. We love you so much, Mom. The family thanks all who have prayed for her during her illness. No services will be scheduled due to Covid restrictions. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org