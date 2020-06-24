Ladonna Kay Dionisio, 75, of Pueblo, passed away June 16, 2020. Donna was born to Louie and Gladys Fesmire Feb. 16, 1945. She was a lifelong Pueblo resident who loved her family and spending time in the mountains of South Fork. You would always see her sitting next to the river with a fishing pole in hand and a stringer of fish in the water. She enjoyed time with her family and her pride and joy were her grandkids. Donna was a homemaker while raising her family and then ran the office for Dio-nisio Turf Farms for 25 years. She enjoyed get-aways to Cripple Creek with her special friend, Rita Oliva, and visiting with her friends at Loaf 'N' Jug while scratching the occasional lottery ticket. Survived by special companion of 35 years, Sam McComb; children, Chuck (Laurie) Dionisio, John (Risa) Dionisio, Albert (Jen) Dionisio, Jackie ( Joe) Bottini and Vincent Dionisio; brother, Lewis "Fuzz" Fesmire; sister, Norma Russell; grandchildren, Jack, Chris, Jillian, Johnna, Chase, Erin, Regan, Ally, Tay-lor, Devon, Rocco, Kamryn and Jarrett; great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Ashlyn, Jack, Justin, Karleigh, Madison and Hayes; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by both parents; and husband, John L. "Jack" Dionisio. Memorial service to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Online condolences may be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 24, 2020.