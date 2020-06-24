Ladonna Dionisio
02/16/1945 - 06/16/2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ladonna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ladonna Kay Dionisio, 75, of Pueblo, passed away June 16, 2020. Donna was born to Louie and Gladys Fesmire Feb. 16, 1945. She was a lifelong Pueblo resident who loved her family and spending time in the mountains of South Fork. You would always see her sitting next to the river with a fishing pole in hand and a stringer of fish in the water. She enjoyed time with her family and her pride and joy were her grandkids. Donna was a homemaker while raising her family and then ran the office for Dio-nisio Turf Farms for 25 years. She enjoyed get-aways to Cripple Creek with her special friend, Rita Oliva, and visiting with her friends at Loaf 'N' Jug while scratching the occasional lottery ticket. Survived by special companion of 35 years, Sam McComb; children, Chuck (Laurie) Dionisio, John (Risa) Dionisio, Albert (Jen) Dionisio, Jackie ( Joe) Bottini and Vincent Dionisio; brother, Lewis "Fuzz" Fesmire; sister, Norma Russell; grandchildren, Jack, Chris, Jillian, Johnna, Chase, Erin, Regan, Ally, Tay-lor, Devon, Rocco, Kamryn and Jarrett; great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Ashlyn, Jack, Justin, Karleigh, Madison and Hayes; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by both parents; and husband, John L. "Jack" Dionisio. Memorial service to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Online condolences may be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Imperial Funeral Home
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 81005
7195640920
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved