Larene M. Liptak Larene M. Liptak, 90,
- passed away Feb. 24, 2020, at her home of 63 years. She is survived by her children, John Brian (Connie) of Carol Stream of Illinois, Rebecca Phelps (Leonard Kanonik) of Denver, Gregory Scott (Dianne) of Pueblo; granddaughter, Carolina (Ryan) Mahrle of Illinois; great-grandchildren, Lyla Rose and Rhett Mathew Mahrle. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Bede; parents, Lester and "Nellie" Eleanor Jennings; and siblings, Wesley Ross Jennings, Norma Elder and Eileen Jennings. Larene grew up on a ranch in Wetmore, Colo. She graduated from Florence High School and attended Midwest Business College graduating in 1946. In 1947 she met the love of her life at a dance at St. Joseph Lodge. They married November 6, 1948 at St. Anthony's Church and continued to dance their way through 65 years of married bliss. She was a member of St. Joseph Church since 1957 where she was a charter member of the Christian Women. She was very active in church and school activities having the pleasure of overseeing the yearly spaghetti dinner for many years. Larene was the payroll manager at Parkview Medical Center, retiring in 1985. In their retirement years she and John enjoyed trips to the mountains, bus tour trips on the East and West Coasts while maintaining their "homestead", canning all the wonderful produce every fall. She enjoyed every occasion to be with family and friends especially events where a good home-cooked meal would be shared. Larene was a very special wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and favorite "Auntie." She will be greatly missed. Visitation, 9:30 am, Monday, March 2, 2020, followed by funeral Mass, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Church. Interment at Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.tgmccarthy.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 1, 2020