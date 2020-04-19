Home

POWERED BY

Larry Dale House

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Dale House Obituary
Larry Dale House, 75, of
Pueblo West,
passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. He was born on Nov. 3, 1944. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Margie; his children, Jeri House of Pueblo West, Curtis (Lori) House of Farmington, N.M., Ray (Ruby) House of Aurora and Renee (Pat) Dixon of Pueblo. He was preceded in death by his son, Dale House. He leaves behind five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and his dear friend, Ken Hoff, one of many from Spradley Motors. Arrangements for a memorial service will be made at a later date.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -