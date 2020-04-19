|
|
Larry Dale House, 75, of
- Pueblo West,
- passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. He was born on Nov. 3, 1944. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Margie; his children, Jeri House of Pueblo West, Curtis (Lori) House of Farmington, N.M., Ray (Ruby) House of Aurora and Renee (Pat) Dixon of Pueblo. He was preceded in death by his son, Dale House. He leaves behind five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and his dear friend, Ken Hoff, one of many from Spradley Motors. Arrangements for a memorial service will be made at a later date.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 19, 2020