Larry Gius, 71, of Pueblo, Colo., went to be with the Lord on Sept. 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Gius Sr. and Cora Trujillo; and son, Larry Gius Jr.. He is survived by his children, April (William) Dunbar, Manuel Salazar III (Cassandra Goldbach), Shawn Gius, Pamela (Mario) Frank, Joshua Gius, Nicole (Dillon) Womeldorff and Robin Romero; siblings, Nanci Gius, Paul (Maria) Gius Jr. and Jeanette (Jodie) Gius; 17 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Rosary, 9:30 a.m., followed by with Mass of Resurrection, 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Private services with Live Stream through Facebook and YouTube at Romero Family Funeral Home, Pueblo. Internment will follow, Roselawn Cemetery.



