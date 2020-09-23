It is hard to lose a childhood friend that grew into a lifelong friend. Larry was a kind, gentle soul that always had a smile and a greeting for you whenever or wherever you ran into him. Sometimes it would be at Noodles, The Pantry, Walmart, or a visit to his house. Our love and prayers go out to the entire Moore family. To Steve, Joyce and all his nieces and nephews, whenever I talked to Larry, he always had a story to share about one of the kids. He loved you all very much. I know the days ahead will be difficult. We will hold you up in thought and prayer. Juanita and Betty Fuentes

