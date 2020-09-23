1/
Larry Grey Moore Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Grey Moore Jr. Celebration of life, 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, 2207 Perry Ave.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 14, 2020
It is hard to lose a childhood friend that grew into a lifelong friend. Larry was a kind, gentle soul that always had a smile and a greeting for you whenever or wherever you ran into him. Sometimes it would be at Noodles, The Pantry, Walmart, or a visit to his house. Our love and prayers go out to the entire Moore family. To Steve, Joyce and all his nieces and nephews, whenever I talked to Larry, he always had a story to share about one of the kids. He loved you all very much. I know the days ahead will be difficult. We will hold you up in thought and prayer. Juanita and Betty Fuentes
Juanita Fuentes
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved