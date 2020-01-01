|
Larry Dean Haines, 65,
- passed away on Dec. 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Francis; sister, Carolyn; and granddaughter, Desirae. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; mother, Madlyn; sister, Shirley; four daughters, Sabrina, Kim-berly, Shannon and Shelly; and eight grandchildren. Celebration of Life, 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at The Elks Lodge, 426 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo. See full obituary at www.abplace-funeral-cremation.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 1, 2020