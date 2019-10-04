Home

POWERED BY

Larry Houpts

Add a Memory
Larry Houpts In Memoriam

IN MEMORIAM
Larry D. Houpts
Happy 72nd Birthday
in Heaven

Today is full of
memories,
Happiness and tears,
Of birthday celebrations
We've shared
throughout the years.
Although we'll
always miss you
The endless joy
you brought,
Warms our heart
with gratitude
And fills our
every thought.
Wherever you are resting
We hope that you can see,
How precious and
uplifting
Your memory will be.
We fill that you are
with us,
In everything we do,
So, we'll celebrate
your birthday
But we'll spend it
missing you!

We love you,
Geri, Pamela, Jorjann,
and Braydon

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.