IN MEMORIAM
Larry D. Houpts
Happy 72nd Birthday
in Heaven
Today is full of
memories,
Happiness and tears,
Of birthday celebrations
We've shared
throughout the years.
Although we'll
always miss you
The endless joy
you brought,
Warms our heart
with gratitude
And fills our
every thought.
Wherever you are resting
We hope that you can see,
How precious and
uplifting
Your memory will be.
We fill that you are
with us,
In everything we do,
So, we'll celebrate
your birthday
But we'll spend it
missing you!
We love you,
Geri, Pamela, Jorjann,
and Braydon
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 4, 2019