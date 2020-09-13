Larry Moore

Larry Grey Moore Jr.,
59, passed away unexpectedly Sept. 3, 2020. Survived by father, Larry (Pat) Moore; brother, Steven (Joyce) Moore; sister, Amanda Minarik; special friend and mentor, Bill Dickey; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by mother, Sandra Moore. Larry worked at Smokey's Paint & Body for 30 years and owned Grey's Rods & Customs Auto Restoration. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Celebration of Life, 2 to 6 p.m., Sept. 26, 2020, at 2207 Perry Ave. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
.