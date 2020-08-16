1/1
Latisha Bunch
Latisha Bunch, beloved sister, passed away peacefully July 30, 2020, at the age of 66. Latisha was born in Albuquerque, N.M., on Nov. 19, 1953, and moved to Pueblo, Colo., at the age of 4 where she lived the rest of her life. She graduated from South High School and earned a bachelor's degree in education from the University of Southern Colorado. Though she was disabled, she led a full and independent life. She had a talent for arts and crafts and her family members were provided with many afghans, doilies and needlework pieces over the years. She was a prolific painter and won numerous local awards for her artwork. She loved bowling and Bible studies. Most of all she loved her two cats, Alex and Emily. Latisha was preceded in death by her father, Kyle Bunch; and her mother, Jeanne Kohnen. She is survived by her brother, Allen Bunch (Debbie); sister, Marsha Merry (Don); brother, Kyle Bunch (Oksana); and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was greatly loved and will be missed. Special thanks to the loving staff of Genesis Care Center who took wonderful care of her for the past 2 years of her life. Private family service will take place at a later date. Online condolences, www.imperialfunerals.com

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 16, 2020.
