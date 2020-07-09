Laverne Janice Zarate, 67, passed away July 1, 2020, with her children by her bedside. She was born Sept. 2, 1952, in Gardner, Colo., to the union of Reinaldo and Telesfora Ortivez. Both preceded her in death along with a brother, Michael Ortivez. Laverne was a loving and devoted daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. Laverne loved crocheting, quilting, gar-dening, and watching the Denver Broncos, but most of all, she loved cooking. She was famous for her Spanish rice. Most important to her was spending time with her children and grandchildren whom she loved very much. Laverne is survived by her children, Rayann (Joel) Anema, Patrick (Michelle) Zarate and Cry-stal (Kevin) Quintana; seven siblings, nine grandchildren, three great-grand-children, and a host of other relatives and friends. Interment, 2 p.m. Friday, July 10, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Family will gather for a Celebration of Life at the City Park pavilion following burial rites.



