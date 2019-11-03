|
Lawrence J. Algiene was
- born and resided in Pueblo. He graduated from South High School, worked as a brakeman, conductor and switchman for the railroad and then for a large chain grocer. Lawrence enjoyed watching Broncos football, live rock and roll, gardening and training dogs. He is survived, and will be greatly missed by, his wife, Rose Algiene; son, Christopher Algiene; daughter, Sasheen Cordova; grand-daughters, Christa, Ciara and Cameron Cordova; and great-granddaughter, Luna Medina. He was laid to rest at Mountain View Cemetery with great care by Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors on Oct. 30, 2019. Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 3, 2019