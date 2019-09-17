|
Lawrence Lee Segura
- passed away on Sept. 12, 2019, after a two-year battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Larry was 62 years old and leaves behind his adoring wife, Ann M. Segura and six children, including Michelle R. Casias, Christopher M. Segura (Latasha Rogers), Crystal M. Segura (Tim Prutch), Benedict J. Casias, Gina R. Casias and Marcus P. Segura. Larry also leaves behind his four sisters, JoAnn D. Tapia (Arthur), Caroline Hansen (Lars), Emma Segura and Laurentine M. Daniels (David). Larry had eight grandchildren. His parents, Furgencio J. Segura and Gomicinda M. Segura predeceased Larry in 1996 and 2017 respectively. Funeral services will be private. However the family invites you to join in a celebration of his life and luncheon, which will take place on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Full Gospel Christian Assembly, 1101 East 7th St., Pueblo, Colo. 81001. Memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.imperialfunerals.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 17, 2019