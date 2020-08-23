Lee Kenneth Finch, 90 , loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Aug. 4, 2020. He was born on Sept. 5, 1929, to Marjorie and Percy Finch in Belding, Mich. He was one of six children. After proudly serving his country, Lee married Bonnie Berger. Together they had five children, LeeAnn (Jim) Euler, Michael (Joyce) Finch, William (Carin) Finch, Christine (Joe) Coffee and Mary (Douglas) Gold. They celebrated 66 years of marriage. Lee was preceded in death by his son, William in May 2020. Lee leaves behind his wife, Bonnie; four children, 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grand-children. Lee enjoyed reading, camping and traveling. He took pride in all work he performed, including the daily chores of keeping a household of five children working. He taught his family the true meaning of love, in his daily expression of faith and love, in both words and actions.



