Leighton Hovet
11/14/1949 12/12/2016








You are forever in my heart for all you were
to me in my life
and all the joy you brought
Your memory is with me in every single thought.

The pain I felt
at losing you
will never go away
But knowing that
you're in my heart
helps me through
each day.

When you were here
I always felt that nothing
could go wrong
But you're still
my inspiration
and your memory
keeps me strong.

And though my heart
is heavy
it's also full of love
And that's enough to
comfort me
while you're in Heaven
above.

From Your Loving Family
Peg, 47 years together
Sons, Brandon and Nathan
Daughter-in-Law
Bobbie Jo
and Grandchildren
Ben and Brooke

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 12, 2019
