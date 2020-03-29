|
Leno Paul Nogare, 84, of
- Pueblo went to be with the Lord on March 25, 2020. He was born on Sept. 2, 1935, in Gordon, Colo. Leno was preceded in death by his parents Emil and Erma Nogare; his fa-ther-in-law and mother-in-law, Fern and Margaret Bonicelli; and brother-in-law, August Amidei. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Lorraine; his daughters, Deann (Jay) Sisson, Kelly Nogare, and Kendra (Russ) Drury; grandchildren, Ashley (Jonathan) Daurio, Tera (Harley) Brunner, Kelsey Downs and his buddy, Devon, Michael Downs, Justin Sisson, Ty Sisson, Kaitlyn Drury and Ryan Downs; sister, Evelyn Amidei; special niece, Mariette Long; and numerous nieces and nephews. Leno served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959. He worked as a supervisor in the service department of the Public
- Service Co. from which he retired in 1994. He enjoyed watching his daugh-ters compete in gymnastics, which led him to investing in Nogare's Gymnastics Academy. The family would like to send a special thanks to the caring staff of the Veterans Affairs and the Sangre de Christo Hospice who showed so much compassion and help during a difficult time. And a special thank you to Wren for taking such good care of Leno. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home orders, the family will have a private graveside service. A memorial funeral Mass, graveside blessing and reception to celebrate Leno with family and friends will be held at a later date. Date and time to be posted. Online condolences at roselawnpueblo.org.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 29, 2020