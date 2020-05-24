|
Leon E. Flancher died on
- April 18, 2020, in Pueblo West, at the age of 83. He was born May 10, 1936, in Fargo, N. D., to Dr. L.H. Flancher and Martha Thomas. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Sylvia E. Flancher; his parents; and his sister, Mary. A lifelong educator, Leon graduated from Concordia College, received his M.Ed. from the Uni-versity of North Dakota, and his Ph.D. from Colo-rado State University. He retired in 2002 as Chancellor and Professor Emeritus, Extended Campus of Embry-Rid-dle Aeronautical Univer-sity in Daytona Beach, Fla. Up until the time of his death, Leon was an active member of several organizations including Al Kaly Shrine, Masonic Blue Lodge, York Scottish Rite, Eagles No. 4441, and Elks Club No. 90. He also continued his lifelong involvement as a musician playing trombone in several local bands. The patriarch of a blended family, he is survived by five children, James (Sherry) Spencer of Arvada, Karen (Greg Schinn) Spencer of Pue-blo West, Philip Spencer of Pueblo West, Daniel (Tricia) Flancher of Colo-rado Springs and Joel (Jonna) Flancher of Brigh-ton; as well as nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at King of Kings Lutheran Church in Pueblo at a future date. His ashes will be entombed in the King of Kings Columbarium fol-lowing the service. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 24, 2020