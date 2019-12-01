|
Larry Bennett, 82, passed
- away unexpectedly while visiting family in Taos, N.M., and has begun life in his eternal heavenly home. He was married for 58 years to his wife, Kay. He is also survived by daughter, Shelley (Randy) White of Taos; son, Mark (April) Bennett of Abilene, Texas; and five grandchildren, Hannah (Jack) Graves of Stuart, Fla., Nathan (Whitney) White of Taos, Austin, Andrew, Allie Bennett of Abilene; one great-grandchild, Jackson Graves; and two great-grandchildren who will be born in the spring; brother-in-law, Mike McCray of Pueblo; and nieces, Tara and Tiffany of Denver. He worked in the meat cutting industry throughout his career in Pueblo. Larry was a faithful member of several local Baptist churches. He served in the U.S. Navy and loved God, country and family as well as gardening, fishing, and serving in the church. Services, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, Fellowship of the Rockies, 3892 W. Northern Ave., Pueblo. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Randy White Ministries or The Fellowship of the Rockies Zimbabwe Mission Trip.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 1, 2019