74, of Pueblo passed away Nov. 22, 2019. Preceded in death by his mother, Esther DiTomaso; and father, Louis DiTomaso. Survived by his children, Gary (Kim) DiTomaso, Dana (Corey) DiTomaso- Junkman; brother, Joseph DiTomaso; sister, Jean (Russell) McDonald; grandchildren, Kayla (Chris) Thompson, Kasey (Randall) Hund, Julian and Jonah Junkman; great-grandchildren, Ridley Hund, Leni Jo and Beau Thompson; numerous nieces and nephews and longtime friends. Lenny was a former teacher and longtime farmer in the Vineland area and the best papa in the world to his grandchildren. He always had a story to share with family, friends and customers. He was a generous man who always gave to others. He was a hard-working farmer who loved sharing the harvest of his crops. Even though farming was his life, Lenny loved to spend time with his family but mostly with his grandchildren. At Lenny's request there will be no viewing. A special thank you to his brother Joey for being there every day for him. A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at St. Joseph Church. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 1, 2019