Leonard Jimenez
02/25/1938 - 06/07/2020
Leonard H. Jimenez, 82, a lifetime Puebloan, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020. He was born Feb. 25, 1938. He was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Cruz (Arguello) Jimenez; daughter, Denise Jimenez Lile; sisters, Annie Pierce, Esther Arriaga, Rose Spiess, Jackie Jimenez, and Jay Shirley; brothers, Joe Jimenez, Raymond Jimenez and Carmen Jimenez. He earned an associate degree in auto mechanics and later became an R.N. He worked at both Colorado State Hospital and St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center. He was a family man, kind and generous, who loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of Pueblo Municipal Shooters where he served in various positions on the board of directors, including president numerous times. He helped to establish the Junior Marksman program. He was an NRA instructor for many years. He loved to hunt and spent many hours with his friends shooting. Leonard is survived by his wife of 44 years, June Kirsch Jimenez; his children, Desiree Jimenez, Stacy Hurtado, and Andrew Valesquez (Ann Marie); step-chil-dren, Shelly (David) Frank, Stacey (David) Diaz and Walter Sipple; grandchildren, Nicole (Dennis) Briggs, Michael (Lauren) Hurtado, Terry Hurtado and Marshall Sipple; great-grand-children, Marlie Briggs, Tristin Briggs, Easton Hurtado and Emmitt Hurtado; siblings, Max Jimenez and Audrey Lewis; in-laws, Jim Spiess and Irene Jimenez; numerous other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 14, 2020.
