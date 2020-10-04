1/2
Leonard R. Brown
Leonard R. Brown, 81, formerly of Pueblo, passed away in the early morning of Sept. 28, 2020, surrounded by family. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Frances P. Brown; his precious baby girl, Ivy; and beloved son, Gus. Survived by sons, Delane (Jenni), Dana (Sharon), Joaquin of Colorado; and daughter, Melena (Paul) of Texas. Leonard had eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren, all whom he loved dearly. Darnell and Derrick will especially miss Grandpa as he was a guiding influence in their lives. Leonard was born Nov. 5, 1938, to Gus and Evalena Brown. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served in Vietnam. He was devoted to his family, had a love for creating art and antique collecting. He had a gift of gab and a passion for Starbucks and scratchers. Per his wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial services. A private family gathering will take place at a later date. Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com.