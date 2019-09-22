|
|
IN MEMORAIM
Leondro "Londo"
Martinez
Who Passed Away
Two Years Ago Today
Last night while I was
trying to sleep, my son's voice did I hear.
I opened my eyes and looked around, he didn't answer or appear.
He said "Mom" you've got to listen and understand, God didn't tkae me from you "Mom", he only
took my hand.
When I called out in pain that day, the instant I died God reached down and touched my hand and pulled me to his side,
helped me up and saved me from the misery
and pain.
My body was so badly hurt, I could never
be the same.
I've found happiness
within.
I love you all and
miss my family.
My body is gone forever but my spirit
will never die.
Love and Miss You,
Mom and Martinez
Family
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 22, 2019