Home

POWERED BY

Leondro Martinez

Add a Memory
Leondro Martinez In Memoriam

IN MEMORAIM
Leondro "Londo"
Martinez
Who Passed Away
Two Years Ago Today








Last night while I was
trying to sleep, my son's voice did I hear.
I opened my eyes and looked around, he didn't answer or appear.
He said "Mom" you've got to listen and understand, God didn't tkae me from you "Mom", he only
took my hand.
When I called out in pain that day, the instant I died God reached down and touched my hand and pulled me to his side,
helped me up and saved me from the misery
and pain.
My body was so badly hurt, I could never
be the same.
I've found happiness
within.
I love you all and
miss my family.
My body is gone forever but my spirit
will never die.
Love and Miss You,
Mom and Martinez
Family

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leondro's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.