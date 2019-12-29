Home

Leroy Rodriguez

Leroy Rodriguez Obituary
Leroy Rodriguez, 64,
went
to be with the Lord on Dec. 22, 2019. Born on Feb. 1, 1955. Preceded in death by his parents, Rose and Jess Rodriguez. Survived by his loving wife of 47 years, MaryLouise; sons, Gabriel (Lorraine) Mario and Adrian Rodriguez; grandchildren, Vanessa, Kayla, Gabryala, Jionni, Joaquin, Liana Rose, Lemuel, Adryanna and Aria; sister, Rose (Jay) Sierra. Leroy loved his wife, his sons, his grandchildren, going fishing and music. At his request, there will be no services.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 29, 2019
