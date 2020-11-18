Leroy "Stagger Lee" Samuel Lopez, 72, of Pueblo, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Conrad and Laura Lopez; siblings, Sandra Kay Lopez, Joe Henry Lopez; and nephew Ricardo. He is survived by his children, Lorie Lopez and Troy Lopez; grandsons, Richard Trujillo, Issac Christopher Trujillo and Frankie Henry Martinez Jr.; great-grand-son, Kasen Gonzalez; siblings, Joe Fred Lopez, Conrad Richard Lopez; goddaughter, Brenda; nieces and nephews, Joseph Jr., Victoria, Leslie, Maria, Freddie Jr. and Robyn; good friends, Sel, Jorge and Cleo. Private family service with livestream through Facebook at Romero Family Funeral Home, Pueblo and YouTube at Romero Family Funeral Home Pueblo, 3 p.m. Thursday.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store