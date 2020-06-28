Leslie Howard Cole "Shortcut"passed away June 23, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Crystal; daughter, Kaitlyn Leslie Cole; stepchildren, William Lindsey and Tyler Idell; siblings, Kenie Cole, Greg Cole and Sheri Glidden; numerous other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mervin and Hazel Cole. Leslie loved his family and riding his bike. He will be sadly missed. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on July 4 at the family home. Online condolences, www.imperialfunerals.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 28, 2020.