|
|
Leslie J. Hayworth, 82,
- passed away Oct. 23, 2019. Survived by wife, Wynona Hayworth; children, Debi (William) Schwabe and Edward Hayworth; grand-children, Timothy Filler and Taylor Rose Hay-worth; and great-grand-child, Hayden Hayworth Weeks. Preceded in death by parents; and daughter, Sandra Even. Les-lie was born to Leslie and Elizabeth Hayworth on Feb. 18, 1937, in Pueblo. He was in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1961, worked for 34 years at West Plains Energy and was co-owner of L.H. Welding and Fabricating, LLC. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium with no services. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 27, 2019