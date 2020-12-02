1/1
Lewis Joseph Barela Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lewis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lewis Joseph Barela Sr., 52, passed away Nov. 25, 2020. A lifetime Pueblo-an he was born Feb. 13, 1967. He was preceded in death by his father, Patrick Barela. Lewis had his degree in machining from Pueblo Community College. He enjoyed taking drives through the mountains. He also loved to watch football with his family. His time spent with his family was very important to him. Lewis leaves to cherish his memory; mother, Mary (Duran) Barela; son, Lewis Joseph Barela Jr.; siblings, Christopher Barela and Rachel (Barela) Martinez; numerous nephews and nieces, and other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Due to gathering restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved