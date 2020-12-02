Lewis Joseph Barela Sr.,
52, passed away Nov. 25, 2020. A lifetime Pueblo-an he was born Feb. 13, 1967. He was preceded in death by his father, Patrick Barela. Lewis had his degree in machining from Pueblo Community College. He enjoyed taking drives through the mountains. He also loved to watch football with his family. His time spent with his family was very important to him. Lewis leaves to cherish his memory; mother, Mary (Duran) Barela; son, Lewis Joseph Barela Jr.; siblings, Christopher Barela and Rachel (Barela) Martinez; numerous nephews and nieces, and other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Due to gathering restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com
.