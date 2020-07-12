Lewis Michael "Lew" Salvitelli,
82, of Panama City Beach, passed away June 28, 2020. He was born March 7, 1938, in Pue-blo, Colo., to the late Louis Salvitelli and Mary Antoinette (Tucci) Cornish, and graduated class of 1956 from Central High School. He served in the United States Air Force for five years as an engineer, was a member of the Gemini Launch crew for all 13 missions, and was involved with Operation Eagle Claw in the Middle East in 1980. Lew was an entrepreneur, once co-ow-ning several restaurants in Panama City Beach and most notably, the owner and operator of the Big Easy 1 Y-Not Lounge and Package Stores for over 20 years until his retirement in 2012. He is survived by his loving family: sons, Kenneth Mitchell (Samantha) Salvitelli of Oregon and Stephen Michael Salvitelli of PCB; grandchildren, Christina Salvitelli (Justin) Simmons, Kimberly Salvitelli (Cameron) Bullock, and Cameron Salvitelli; sis-ter, Elaine (Paul) Hunter; nephew, Darren (Christy) Hunter; niece, Laurel Hunter; several great- nieces and nephews, many cousins and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his eldest son, Michael Jeffrey Sal-vitelli in 2014. Memorial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the American Lung Association
, at 1-800-LUNGUSA or lung.org
.