Lilian Irene Therese Armijo Montez,
83, born Dec. 11, 1936, in Avon-dale, was called home to be with Jesus at 12:02 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Lil was preceded in death by her one and only love, Isaac Montez (they were married 66 years ago on Thanksgiving and are now dancing together in heaven); her parents, Joe Z. and Cora (Auto-bee) Armijo; brother, Donald "Red" Armijo; nephew, Donnie Armijo Jr.; son-in-law, Steve "Beef" Benavidez; father and mother-in-law, Martin B. and Edna Montez; sister-in-law, Mona Barela; and nephew, Mario Gallegos. Survived by her children, Father Jerome Montez, OSB., Monte (Melinda) Montez, Renee (James) Murillo, Therese "Tracy" Montez Benavidez and Elvin "Hoss" Montez; grandchildren, Vicente "V" Murillo, Miranda (Josh) Shelton and Baby, Marina (Nick) He-bert, Montana (Eric) Murillo, Brandis, Monte and Tiana Montez, Harley (Terry) Montez, Heracio and Isaac Ben-avidez; her little dog, Reina; brothers and sisters-in-law, Fernando (Minerva) Montez, Ben (Joyce) Montez and Dennis Barela; and numerous other relatives and friends. Lil was a stay-at-home mom until all five of her children were in school. She taught Catechism for many years, worked at Avondale Elementary as a kindergarten teacher aide, then as a Spanish translator for District 70 for many years. She loved helping and teaching any chance she had. Lil loved attending Mass at Sacred Heart Church in Avondale since she was a little girl. She was a member of the church choir since she was 12, later becoming an organist and choir director. At 78, Lil was honored for a lifetime of service to God by Sacred Heart Church in Avondale. She loved music and loved to honor God. She could spend hours at the church filing her music or just praying. The church was home to her. She always said, "They will have to take me out in a coffin, then I'll quit. I never get tired of the music." She was an amazing mom and a loving and caring Nanny, and she will be missed by many. "Don't cry too much for me as I'm going to go be with the person I've loved all my life, Love you all, Lil". Private family Interment, St. Vrain Cemetery. Due to gathering restrictions, a memorial Mass to be held at a later date. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sacred Heart of Avon-dale Choir or plant tree in her memory.