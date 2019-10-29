|
|
Lili Susser, AFiddler on t h e R o o f , March 19, 1927 to Oct. 2 3 , 2019. A woman of valor, at the age of 12, Lili (Lilka), along with her mother and father, were taken by the Nazis to the Litz-mannstadt Ghetto where she continued her education. Her beloved bro-ther, Hersz (Herman), had been killed during the German invasion in the Battle of the Bzura River at the age of 21. She was forced to take her last friend, Psotka, a small black dog, to the SS office to be euth-anized. When the ghetto was liquidated, Lili and her mother, Miriam, were taken to the Radegast train station across the street from Polish homes and loaded onto a box car amid barking dogs for a 3-day trip to Auschwitz. After arriving at Auschwitz, she watched her mother walked to gas chamber number 5 where her ashes remain. Lili survived by placing one foot in front of the other. After numerous trips overseas and many years, in 2007 she finally was accompanied to the demolished gas chamber by her children where she was able, for the first time, to place a symbolic rock on the remaining walls. After much research and several visits to Poland, she discovered her brother's individual grave in a military cemetery where she had always thought he had been buried in a mass grave. She was finally able to place flowers and a plaque on the site. The Talmud tells us that, if you save one life, you save a whole world. Following her liberation from Bergen-Belsen by English tanks, she married her husband, Julius (Julek), and her whole new world began to emerge. In her home in Pueblo, she entertained many friends and neighbors with card games, dinners and picnics. She sewed, cooked, baked, knitted and generally made things. She owned a knit shop for several years and taught many how to knit. In 1995 she wrote her memoir, Lili's Story - My Memory of the Holocaust. In 2009, her book was published by the city of Lodz, translated into Polish by a friend, as their official book for the commemoration of the 65th anniversary of the liquidation of the Litzmannstadt Ghetto. Her cover photo became the logo for the bicycle riders of the event. She spent her last years in a nursing home in Colorado Springs, close to her children. Lili is survived by three children, Herman (Kerry Donohue) Susser, Mary (David) Wilson and David (Cindy Mendenhall) Sussser; grandchildren, Shawn (Camilla Chandler) Susser, Matthew, Rebecca (Ryan) Bayless, Emily (Nathan Majure) Cady, Brandon, Lisa, David and Clint Susser; and great-grandchildren, Aiden Susser, Norah and Collin Bayless. We wish to thank the staff of Mt. St. Francis Nursing Center for providing a Jewish Quarter and for taking such good care of GGMA (greatgrandmother.) Funeral service, 11 a.m., Nov. 1, TG McCarthy Funeral Home, 329 Goodnight Ave., Pueblo. Burial, B'Nai Jacob Cemetary, 23rd and Montezuma St., Pueblo. Donations may be made to United States Holocaust Museum, Parkinson's Foundation or the Melanoma Research Foundation.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 29, 2019