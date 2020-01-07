Home

Lillian Hanson


04/14/1925 - 12/29/2019
Lillian Hanson Obituary
Lillian Hanson, 94, pas-
sed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. Lillian was born April 14, 1925, in Wetmore, Colo., to Homer and Nettie Breece, who raised eight children. She was married to Lewis Hanson and lived and worked in Pueblo. Lillian retired from the Mountain Bell telephone company, and later moved to Canon City to retire.
Lillian loved her dogs, the outdoors and painting beautiful landscapes. Her sister, Elma Schiffer, 92, brother, Erle Breece, 96, and 16 nieces and nephews will miss her. Celebration of life and lunch, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14. Call for location, 719-338-6005.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 7, 2020
