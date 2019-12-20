|
|
IN MEMORIAM
Lillian M. Perez
4/22/1951 - 12/20/2016
On The Anniversary of The Day You Went Away
Today's the anniversary
Of the day that we lost you
And for a time it felt as though
Our life had ended too.
But loss has taught us many things
And now we face
each day,
With hope and happy memories
To help us on our way.
And though we're full
of sadness
That you're no long here,
Your influence still
guides us
And we still feel you near.
What we shared will
never die
It lives within our hearts,
Bringing strength and comfort
While we are apart.
Love Always,
Connie, Jesus, Albert Jr., Jason, Pochole, Richard
IN MEMORIAM
Lillian M. Perez
4/22/1951 - 12/20/2016
We had an angel here
beside us,
Sent to Earth to help and guide us,
An angel always there for us
Sent to love and care for us.
She did the things that angels should:
She taught us what was bad and good,
She gave us hope when
no one cared,
She held our hand when we were scared,
She cheered us up when we were down
(She could make a smile from a frown),
She doctored us when we were sick,
And many other angel tricks.
Today our angel earned her wings,
Her harp, halo and other things.
But today we are lost and all alone
3 years ago the Lord took our Grandma home.
Love Always.
Sergio, Angie, Bryssa and Alyssa
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 20, 2019