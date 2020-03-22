|
|
Lillie Belle Bailey, 87,
- born in Senatobia, Miss., passed away on March 1, 2020. She was married to Charles Bailey on July 3, 1955. They were married for 65 years. She is survived by two brothers, Judge Dud-ley Jr. of Rialto, Calif., and LaSalle Dudley of Memphis, Tenn.; sister-in-law, Frances Dudley and niece, Carmine Dud-ley of Pueblo West. Lillie Belle dedicated her life to Jehovah in 1954 and began pioneering in 1970. She continued to be a loving follower of Jehovah for more than 66 years. Lillie Belle had a great love for Jehovah God and his pro-mise of life with no sickness, pain or sorrow. She will be missed by her family and friends.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 22, 2020