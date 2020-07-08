1/
Lillie Sage
01/23/1938 - 06/27/2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lillie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillie Virgina Julien Sage, born Jan. 23, 1938, passed June 27, 2020. Preceded in death by father, Dr. G. Gordon Julien; mother, Neva Julie; brother, G. Gordon Julien Jr.; husband, Walter (Ed) Sage; and stepson, Jay Sage. She is survived by sister, Mary E. (Liz) Beu; son, Les Telfer; daughter, Judy Lopez; stepson, Ricky Sage; stepdaughter, Nita Sage; grandkids, Kellia Montgom-ery, Nathan Telfer, Zach Telfer, Joshua Drummond, Jennifer Lopez, Brian Sage, Eric Sage and Taz Sage. She was also a foster parent for many kids over the years. Cremation and no services at her request.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved