Lillie Virgina Julien Sage, born Jan. 23, 1938, passed June 27, 2020. Preceded in death by father, Dr. G. Gordon Julien; mother, Neva Julie; brother, G. Gordon Julien Jr.; husband, Walter (Ed) Sage; and stepson, Jay Sage. She is survived by sister, Mary E. (Liz) Beu; son, Les Telfer; daughter, Judy Lopez; stepson, Ricky Sage; stepdaughter, Nita Sage; grandkids, Kellia Montgom-ery, Nathan Telfer, Zach Telfer, Joshua Drummond, Jennifer Lopez, Brian Sage, Eric Sage and Taz Sage. She was also a foster parent for many kids over the years. Cremation and no services at her request.



