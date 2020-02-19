Home

POWERED BY

Lillie Vigil

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillie Vigil Obituary

Lillie Vigil

Lillie Vigil, 91, of Pueblo
passed away on Feb. 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, Clarence Vigil; parents, Isaias and Santanita Trujillo; in-laws, Leandro and Rosita Vigil; and eight siblings. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Frederico Vigil; children, Freddie (Joan) Vigil, Richard Vigil, Brenda (Pete) Gonzales, Adam (Julie) Vigil, Linda Gutierrez; daughter-in-law, Corrine Vigil; numerous grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren; four siblings; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. Rosary, 6 p.m. Thursday, Romero Chapel. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Friday, Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Viewing prior to funeral service.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -