Lillie Vigil Lillie Vigil, 91, of Pueblo
- passed away on Feb. 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, Clarence Vigil; parents, Isaias and Santanita Trujillo; in-laws, Leandro and Rosita Vigil; and eight siblings. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Frederico Vigil; children, Freddie (Joan) Vigil, Richard Vigil, Brenda (Pete) Gonzales, Adam (Julie) Vigil, Linda Gutierrez; daughter-in-law, Corrine Vigil; numerous grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren; four siblings; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. Rosary, 6 p.m. Thursday, Romero Chapel. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Friday, Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Viewing prior to funeral service.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 19, 2020