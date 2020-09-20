Linda Lee Ford,
88, Sept. 15, 2020. Survived by children, Alan Ford and Susan Lindeman; beloved friend, Wallace Marck; four grandchildren; one great-grand-child; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, James and Elizabeth Farrell; and brother and sisters. Linda was born on Sept. 24, 1931, in Sterling, Colo. She worked at SCSC, USC and CSU and enjoyed helping the students she worked with. Linda will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery, Sterling. Colo. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
.