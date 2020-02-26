Home

Linda Jordan

Linda Jordan Obituary
Linda Jordan, 73, born
Jan. 10, 1947 and passed away on Feb. 23, 2020. She is survived by her children, Kenneth (Roseanna) Jordan, LeAnn (Billy) Dobrinski, Randy (Andrea) Jordan; numerous grandchildren and great-grand-children; siblings, Henrietta Valdez, Mae (Bob) Hathorne, Pete Valdez; in-laws, Frank (Leitha) Jordan and Leila (Jim) Humes; numerous family and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ken Jordan; her son, Rodney Jordan; parents, Joe G. and Georgia Valdez; sister, Rita Lopez, and in-laws, William and Evva Jordan. Celebration of life, 1 p.m. Thursday, Angelus Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 26, 2020
