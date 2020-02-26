|
Linda Jordan, 73, born
- Jan. 10, 1947 and passed away on Feb. 23, 2020. She is survived by her children, Kenneth (Roseanna) Jordan, LeAnn (Billy) Dobrinski, Randy (Andrea) Jordan; numerous grandchildren and great-grand-children; siblings, Henrietta Valdez, Mae (Bob) Hathorne, Pete Valdez; in-laws, Frank (Leitha) Jordan and Leila (Jim) Humes; numerous family and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ken Jordan; her son, Rodney Jordan; parents, Joe G. and Georgia Valdez; sister, Rita Lopez, and in-laws, William and Evva Jordan. Celebration of life, 1 p.m. Thursday, Angelus Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 26, 2020