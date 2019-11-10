|
Linda Mae Medina,
- loving wife and mother of two, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at the age of 52. Linda was born on Jan. 28, 1967, to Ernest and Florence (Martinez) Lucero. She graduated from Trinidad State Junior College with her nursing degree and worked at Parkview Medical Center for 27 years. On Nov. 26, 1994 she married Dustin Gregory Medina. They raised two children, Amber Nicole and Dustin Ruben Medina. Linda loved to travel in her youth. After the birth of her first child she became a devoted mother, always working on projects and crafts with her kids. She glowed with pride in all of her children's achievements. Linda was a faithful friend that one could count on in times of need or even just a friendly conversation over coffee. A devoted daughter, she worked tirelessly to help her parents with their health issues even through her own battle with cancer. Linda was preceded in death by her father, Ernest. She is survived by her mother, Florence; sisters, Vikki, Margaret; and brother, Ernest Jr.; husband, Dustin; daughter, Amber; son, Dustin; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Parish. Interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 10, 2019