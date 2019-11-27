|
- away un-expectantly Nov. 23, 2019. A lifetime Puebloan, she was born Nov. 16, 1949, to proud parents, Daniel and Darlene (Sandoval) Montoya. She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel; her husband, Ignacio Montez Sr. on April 10, 2019. She was a loving daughter, wife, sister, mother and grandmother. Linda loved being with her family, listening to Oldies music, and she was a die hard Raiders fan. She is survived by her mother, Darlene Montoya; her children, Ignacio "Nash" (Jamie) Montez and Leonard (Angelic) Montez; her grandchildren, Cassandra (Alex) Montez Welch, Alexis (Rico Ornelas) Montez, Gianni and Zachary Montez; her sister, Janet Basquez; her four-legged best friend, Ginger; and several other relatives and friends who loved Linda. At her request cremation with no formal services.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 27, 2019