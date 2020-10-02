Or Copy this URL to Share

Linda Sandoval (Duran), 62, passed away peacefully from breast cancer on Sept. 28, 2020. She loved her Broncos. Service will be at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct., 5, at Romero's Funeral Home, Denver. Daughter of Gilbert and Cora Duran; wife to Gregory Sandoval (37 years); mother to Crystal Duran-Gayman, Veronica Duran, Shanel Hunt and Brian Brandl (stepson); six grandchildren, Devon, Caden, Uly, Darius, Ziah and Makayla; great-grand-son, Jayvian; sisters, Dabbie Garcia and Rose Marie Cordova.



