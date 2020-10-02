1/1
Linda (Duran) Sandoval
Linda Sandoval (Duran), 62, passed away peacefully from breast cancer on Sept. 28, 2020. She loved her Broncos. Service will be at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct., 5, at Romero's Funeral Home, Denver. Daughter of Gilbert and Cora Duran; wife to Gregory Sandoval (37 years); mother to Crystal Duran-Gayman, Veronica Duran, Shanel Hunt and Brian Brandl (stepson); six grandchildren, Devon, Caden, Uly, Darius, Ziah and Makayla; great-grand-son, Jayvian; sisters, Dabbie Garcia and Rose Marie Cordova.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Romero Family Funeral Home
4750 Tejon St
Denver, CO 80211
(303) 433-3333
