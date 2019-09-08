|
Linda Marie Sipes, 74, of
- Pueblo West, Colo., passed away on Aug. 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilfred William and Aldeline Stephanie Martins. She is survived by her husband, Paul Allen Sipes; one sister, one brother, four children, six grandchildren and two great-grand-children. Linda enjoyed traveling, knitting, crocheting and sewing, but her passion in life was spending time with her family. A celebration of life service will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the American Legion Post 2, 701 W. 9th St., Pueblo, Colo.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 8, 2019