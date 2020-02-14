Home

Linda VanVleet


12/21/1949 - 02/01/2020
Linda VanVleet Obituary
Linda Elouise Van Vleet,
70, passed away peacefully Feb. 1, 2020. She was born Dec. 21, 1949, in Pueblo, to George and Ruth Gonzales. She is survived by her three sons, Loney Van Vleet, David (Jolyn) Van Vleet and Gregory Page; granddaughter, Cassidy Van Vleet; brother, Eddie (Kathy) Gonzales; as well as nieces and nephews. She retired after 30 years with the Social Security Administration. No services are scheduled at this time. Online condolences may be made at roselawnpueblo.org.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 14, 2020
